Brad Shaffer Exits Fargo City Commission Race

KVRR Staff,
Brad Shaffer 022122

FARGO, ND (KFGO) — Brad Shaffer, an announced candidate for the Fargo City Commission  race, has announced that he is withdrawing from the race.

According to Shaffer,” I have appreciated the support and great comments from  my fellow Fargo citizens. Thanks to everyone.”

Two seats are open on the June ballot. Commissioner Tony Gehrig is not running again and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has not yet announced his intentions.

Shaffer’s withdrawal brings the number of declared candidates down to 9.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News, Politics / Elections
Tags: ,

You Might Like