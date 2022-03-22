Brad Shaffer Exits Fargo City Commission Race

FARGO, ND (KFGO) — Brad Shaffer, an announced candidate for the Fargo City Commission race, has announced that he is withdrawing from the race.

According to Shaffer,” I have appreciated the support and great comments from my fellow Fargo citizens. Thanks to everyone.”

Two seats are open on the June ballot. Commissioner Tony Gehrig is not running again and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has not yet announced his intentions.

Shaffer’s withdrawal brings the number of declared candidates down to 9.