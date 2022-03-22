Kolpack joins growing list of Fargo City Commission hopefuls

Denise Kolpack

FARGO (KVRR) – The number of candidates running for the Fargo City Commission has climbed to 10.

Denise Kolpack is a retired Blue Cross-Blue Shield executive who has also served as executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association and the North Dakota Water Coalition. She currently serves on the Fargo City Arts and Culture Commission.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy and believe my past experience working for complex industries, as well as my service to our community, make me uniquely qualified for Fargo’s City Commission,” Kolpack said in a written statement.

“The bottom line is I love Fargo and I want it to continue to thrive as the special city it is.”

Two city commission seats will be on the June ballot.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig is not running again. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has not yet announced his intentions.