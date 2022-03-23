Early morning fire damages Paradiso Mexican Restaurant

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FARGO (KVRR) – Fire has damaged Paradiso Mexican Restaurant at 801 38th Street South in Fargo.

An alarm sounded just minutes after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fire Department Captain Mason Krueger said the first crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the building, close to the front entrance where the majority of the fire was found on the east wall.

Firefighters used their tools to open up the main restaurant door to get at the fire and rotary saws were used to cut through clay roof tiles to attack the fire from the roof.

Paradiso told customers on social media Wednesday that the restaurant is closed. “We appreciate your support and understanding during this time.”

Loss from the fire is estimated at $150,000.00.

The cause is under investigation but a restaurant manager told KFGO News, it’s possible an electrical issue may have started the fire.