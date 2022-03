FM RedHawks Bring Back Hero Silviano

Hit 24 home runs last season

FARGO, N.D — The American Association’s boom stick is back.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have resigned outfielder John Silviano for the summer.

In 95 games, Silviano hit .290 24 home runs, which was top five in the league, including the grand slam sending the RedHawks to their first championship series.

Silviano joins a long list of returners including Manny Boscan, Luke Lind Leo Pina and Jordan George.