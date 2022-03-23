GF Co. State’s Attorney: Officer Involved Shooting Was Justified

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks County State’s Attorney says the officer involved shooting of Joseph Espinoza last month was justified.

He crashed a stolen vehicle before breaking into a house and assaulting the homeowners.

Espinoza was shot in the leg after refusing to drop his weapon.

Corporal Brandon Rakoczy and Deputy Dustin Wadholm were placed on standard leave after the shooting.

Espinoza remains in custody facing around a dozen charges:

Theft of Property, Robbery, Burglary, Attempted Theft of Property, Theft of a Firearm, Terrorizing, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.