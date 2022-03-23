Man found dead with gunshot wound in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR) – A man is found dead in a Breckenridge home during a domestic violence investigation.

Officers and deputies from the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of 8th Street North around 7:00 Wednesday morning.

Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard says there was an altercation between a husband and wife inside a home. Officers found the man dead with a gunshot wound. His body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to help investigate.

No one has been arrested and police say there’s no threat to the public.

Chief Karlgaard says he will release the man’s name once family is notified.