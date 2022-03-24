MSUM Men’s Basketball Coach Walthall Announces Retirement

Coached Dragons for 12 years and NSIC Tournament Title this past season

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota state Moorhead men’s basketball coach Chad Walthall has announced his retirement ending a 12-year run.

In that span, Walthall averaged 21 wins per season won national and NSIC coach of the year in 2015, went to six NCAA Tournaments, five conference tournament championships and took home the first one last month in Sioux Falls.

“Coach Walthall put Dragons Basketball on the map in NCAA Division II. We’re so thankful for his dedication to transforming our men’s basketball program,” said Chad Markuson , MSUM Interim Athletics Director in a press release. “We wish him and his family well in their next chapter.”

A national search will begin immediately.