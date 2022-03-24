UND’s Waletzko Shines at Pro Day

Performed for 23 NFL Scouts in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football has produced some CFL talent as of late, however this year the NFL has its eye on one player from the offensive line.

Matt Waletzko was at the top of the list of UND’s draft prospects. The 6 foot 8 312 pound tackle went through a variety of individual drills to show off his strength, speed, technique and demonstrate the value he’d bring at the next level.

Waletzko is projected to go in the 3rd — or 4th round. The Cold Springs Minnesota native grew up a Vikings fan and would love to play for his childhood team, however is versatile enough to fit any scheme for the organization who selects him.

“My biggest goal coming in here was just to show the scouts that I can still move up end well, do the position drills, just be fluid,” Waletzko said. “I think I adapt well and can play multiple positions, multiple spots, so really anywhere. I was a big Vikings fan growing up you know small town Minnesota. It would mean the world. Playing for the home team and have family that close, yeah that would be awesome.”

23 teams were in attendance who could select the first Fighting Hawk since 1999.