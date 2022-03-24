Watson, Volson Continue to Impress at NDSU’s Pro Day

Both worked out in front of 29 NFL Teams

FARGO, N.D — 29 NFL teams were on hand this morning to witness North Dakota state’s pro day. Defensive end Brayden Thomas, offensive lineman Cordell Volson, tight end Josh Babicz and receiver Christian Watson all looked to improve their Draft stock..

Watson is one of the fastest risers going from a mid-round pick to a top-50 lock after a top-6 40 time and leading all prospects in the broad jump at the combine.

Receivers coaches from the Texans, Eagles, Saints and Giants put that speed to one last test running routes and catching passes from a familiar quarterback in Cam Miller. The focus was on trusting in his abilities.

“My goal today was just to have this be another workout and just go about my business just like I would any other,” Watson said. “I just wanted to come out here and be smooth. Really just do what I do. It was an amazing opportunity for me to continue showcase that consistency and show that I’m improving upon things throughout the process. Every single opportunity I’m grateful for. Getting that chance in front of a bunch of different teams, I thought it was a great day for me.”

Watson said he’s talked with all 32 team- and is excited to see where he goes whether its day one or two.

Volson has worked his way up to a possible second day selection after earning an invite to the combine because of a stellar shrine bowl. It was all about building off what happened in Indy.

Volson improved testing numbers by seven inches in the vertical jump and took 2-10ths off his shuttle run time. He’s been worked out at every position including center proving the versatility.

“I had a good week there with the position work and here with position work so it just solidified that. I’m consistent,” Volson said. “You get the same thing day in and day out. It was an important. Every chance you get to be in front of teams and scouts is important. Definitely with the pro day here, it brought a lot of teams in. I’ve had a lot of meetings and giving them a reason to see me has been great as well.

Volson said multiple teams have talked with him more than once and will spend the time leading up to the draft training with coach Kramer.