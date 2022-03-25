Marvin opens its third facility in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Warroad, Minnesota based window and door manufacturer Marvin continues to create jobs for the local economy as they open their third facility in West Fargo.

“I’ve worked for Marvins for over 30 years and watched the generations continue to carry the legacy of taking care of their employees and investing in the community where they do business,” Marvin President Darrin Peterson.

“We are growing like crazy right now and this is going to give us a whole lot more space to grow. This facility is about 150,000 square feet,” Marvin Senior Director of Operations Chris Barta said.

This is the first distribution center in West Fargo. Other Marvin buildings in the city are for manufacturing.

With this new distribution center coming to West Fargo, Marvin will bring 100 jobs and starting wages will begin at $20 an hour.

“Operations are starting right now, so we’re adding positions to this facility as we speak. This facility is going to be primarily loading dock folks, but, again, it’s going to create space for manufacturing work as well, assembly, as well as supporting whether it be forklift drivers, or engineers, or purchasing folks,” Barta said.

They’re also working on incentives to make employees more comfortable.

“We’re continually looking to meet their needs and meet them where they’re at,” Peterson said.

“We’ve centered ourselves around a strategy called the better living frame work, and it’s helping people live better not only at work but outside of work. We just announced a whole week off, we’re shutting the company down for a week off with pay at the end of the year,” Peterson said.

Employees also get benefits without a waiting period when they begin their first day.

Marvin will open another new manufacturing facility next month in Fargo as part of its continuous growth.