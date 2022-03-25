North Dakota boxer dies after bout in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A boxer died a day after he required medical attention following a bout in Rapid City, according to USA Boxing.

The boxer was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing show on Saturday.

USA Boxing said that after his match, the “boxer required medical attention, which was provided by the ringside doctor and emergency medical personnel, who transported the boxer to a local hospital.”

The organization did not identify the boxer, but later said that he died Sunday at a hospital.

North Dakota Local Boxing Committee President Danny Pruneda ordered all affiliated gyms in North Dakota to close for one day in memory of the boxer, the newspaper reported.

Tom Griffee, an organizer for South Dakota Golden Gloves, said the incident was being investigated.