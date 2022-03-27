Passenger Takes Wheel After DUI Stop By Hillsboro, Crashes And Faces DUI Charge

HILLSBORO, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman faces charges after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended with her crashing into two houses in Hillsboro around three this morning.

Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Aneesa Villarreal-Brusegaard of Grand Forks was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a DUI investigation on Highway 200 near the sugar beet plant.

While the male driver was being tested by a Traill County deputy, she got in the drivers seat and sped off.

During the pursuit, Villarreal-Brusegaard lost control coming into Hillsboro and hit a corner of a house, two trees and another house.

When the car started on fire, the deputy pulled her out.

Villarreal-Brusegaard was taken to the clinic in Hillsboro and then flown to Fargo for treatment of her injuries.

Highway patrol has charged her with DUI and the investigation is ongoing.