NDSU Women Has Second Leading Scorer Transfer

Ryan Cobbins moving on to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Junior guard forward Ryan Cobbins goes to the SEC and Alabama.

As a three year starter for the Bison, Cobbins was Summit League newcomer of the year and all-conference honorable mention averaging 10.5 points per game in that span.

Her 11.4 points per game this season was second best behind backcourt mate Heaven Hamling.

The Crimson Tide lost in the NIT quarterfinals to South Dakota State.