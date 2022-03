Woman Arrested After Being Caught Burglarizing Property in Arthur

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo woman is arrested on active warrants after homeowners in Arthur catch her burglarizing their property.

Cass County deputies found 37-year-old Laura Gaarsland’s vehicle after she fled the scene late Sunday afternoon.

They also found stolen property.

Gaarsland had two warrants for failure to appear.

The homeowners decided not to press charges for the theft of property.

The investigation is on-going.