Democrats appoint Potter to Senate seat for which he’s running

BISMARCK, N.D. – Bismarck-area Democrats have appointed a North Dakota Senate candidate to the seat for which he is campaigning.

Tracy Potter says the District 35 committee has appointed him to fill the remainder of State Sen. Erin Oban’s term which expires in November.

Oban recently resigned after President Joe Biden appointed her to become state directors for the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency. She decided not to seek reelection this year due to what she said was the divisive nature of politics.

Potter announced a campaign last month for the seat he held from 2006 to 2010.