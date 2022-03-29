Detroit Lakes man charged with child sexual misconduct

Patrick Fineday

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man, who ran a martial arts school, has been charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

According to the complaint, in February, a Becker County elementary school told the sheriff’s office of an alleged sexual assault involving a girl related to Patrick Fineday.

During an interview with the girl, investigators said she told them that she didn’t tell anyone because she didn’t think anyone would believe her.

On March 11, Detroit Lakes police interviewed Fineday. They say he admitted to sexually assaulting the girl in the last two years. Additionally, he has admitted to sexually assaulting another girl, related to him.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.