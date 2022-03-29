NDSU Students Host 11th Annual Battle of the Cents-es

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota State University tradition continues with the 11th annual Battle of the Cents-es.

The College of Health Professions and the College of Engineering are teaming up to help NDSU student Brendan Anderson. He and his wife welcomed twin girls in January. Born premature, they were admitted into the NICU. One of the girls, Wren, was diagnosed with a serious heart condition which led to organ failure and her death. The other girl, Ari, was able to leave the NICU and is with her parents.

“At the end of the day, the common goal is the family, it is to support Brendan and Brittney and their growing family and we’re very, very proud as ambassadors of engineering and health professions to help them in that way,” ]President of the NDSU College of Health Professions Ambassadors Sarah Wirz said.

The common goal each year is to raise money for an NDSU student or someone in the community.

Battle of the Cents-es runs all week and ends Friday afternoon at 2:00.