Students gather to discuss dangers of tobacco use

Fargo Cass Public Health hosts dozens of middle and high school students from around the state for the third annual 'Break Free Youth Action Summit.

The event provides an opportunity for youth advocates to demonstrate their passion and dedication to helping create the next tobacco free generation.

Students were able to break into groups and work with one another to share their experiences and share strategies on preventing tobacco use and addiction.

“The education portion is really important because tobacco and especially vaping in the flavors is directly targeted at the youth and my age group,” High school senior Madeline Erickson said.

According to the 2021 youth risk behavior survey data, vaping use among North Dakota high school students is twenty two point one percent, remaining higher than ND adult e-cigarette use rates of seventeen point nine percent.