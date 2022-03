High Risk Sex Offender Has New Address In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that high risk sex offender, Calvin Till Jr., is now living at 734 College Street North in Fargo.

Till was convicted in 2020 of 4 counts of Possession of Child Pornography in Burleigh County.

He was also convicted in 2016 of Patronize Minor Commercial Sex Activity in Burleigh County.

He must register as a sex offender for life.