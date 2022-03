Piepkorn seeks another Fargo City Commission term

Dave Piepkorn

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is running for reelection.

Piepkorn is the 11th candidate who hopes to fill one of two seats on the city commission.  Commissioner Tony Gehrig decided not to seek another term.

There are five candidates for mayor so far, including Mayor Tim Mahoney.

The filing deadline for the June 14 election is April 11.