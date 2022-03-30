Proposed Minnesota math curriculum includes American Indian references

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Feedback from parents and educators on the first draft of new math standards for Minnesota K-12 grades has been overwhelmingly negative to including references to the state’s American Indian tribes.

A Minnesota Department of Education committee is proposing 20 new standards which summarize what students are expected to learn in math.

Five of the standards apply math concepts to examples “found in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities.”

Since the document was released last month, parents and educators have called the tribal references “awkward,” “forced” and “ridiculous,” according to 265 responses to an education department survey.