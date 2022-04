Fargo South’s Smedshammer Retires From Coaching

Ends 40-plus year coaching career

FARGO, N.D — Fargo south girls basketball coach Jason Smedshammer has announced his retirement.

Smedshammer has been at the helm for 11 years and was an assistant before that since 1999.

It ends a coaching career that started in 1988.

Smedshammer -saw through the career of Adie Wagner, who is one of only six high school players in North Dakota to score 2,000 points.