Shanley hires former NDSCS Coach Irwin as New Boys Coach
All-time winningest coach with the Wildcats
FARGO, N.D. — After 14 years away from coaching a familiar face returns to the bench.
Shanley has hired former North Dakota State College of Science head coach Craig Irwin.
In eight seasons with NDSCS, Irwin recorded a 212-48 record, won 7 conference titles and 4 district titles.
The announcement comes on the same day, his daughter, Tylee, plays for a spot in the WNIT championship with South Dakota State..