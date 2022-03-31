Shanley hires former NDSCS Coach Irwin as New Boys Coach

All-time winningest coach with the Wildcats

FARGO, N.D. — After 14 years away from coaching a familiar face returns to the bench.

Shanley has hired former North Dakota State College of Science head coach Craig Irwin.

In eight seasons with NDSCS, Irwin recorded a 212-48 record, won 7 conference titles and 4 district titles.

The announcement comes on the same day, his daughter, Tylee, plays for a spot in the WNIT championship with South Dakota State..