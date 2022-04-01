K9 Kota joins the force

The K9's name was revealed after weeks of voting.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR)- Cass County Sheriff’s office revives its K9 unit with the addition of Officer Kota.

Scheels officials went through 17 hundred submissions.

They cut the list down to eight names and 21 hundred votes were cast.

Kota won will pair with Patrol Deputy Glenn Manning and they have they chemistry for two weeks and will leave for training later this month.

“We go on a lot of works together I work on some obedience training with him, giving him treats and stuff like that as you saw his ball and everything, he loves that thing and then it’s just spending a lot of time together,” said Dep. Glenn Manning, Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The department wants to see this unit continue to grow and flourish in the future.