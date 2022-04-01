Police arrest Grand Forks man for attempted murder

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of his Grand Forks roommate.

On Saturday officers responded to an apartment on the 17 hundred block of Cottonwood Street and found a man suffering from a stab wound to his neck.

He was taken to Altru Hospital.

Twenty-nine-year old Joshua Franklin, who was home when officers arrived, was arrested Friday.

Anyone who has any information on what happened is asked to call police.