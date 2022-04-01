Update: Superintendent wants to fire Fargo teacher for ‘immoral conduct’

Kevin Kennedy is accused of making inappropriate comments and inappropriately touching students.

Kevin Kennedy

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting next week to decide whether to fire a teacher at Fargo South High School for what school officials describe as “immoral conduct.”

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi will recommend that Kevin Kennedy be discharged for cause. A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 12:00 p.m.

According to Kennedy’s personnel file, he’s accused of making inappropriate comments and inappropriately touching students. One student told a school district investigator that Kennedy asked whether she was a virgin and whether she “sent nudes.”

Another student said Kennedy called them a “Nazi” because the student didn’t bring Kennedy breakfast. A third student said Kennedy made comments about a student’s breasts. A fourth student said Kennedy harassed male students about which parts of their bodies they do, or do not shave.

Gandhi is also recommending that Kennedy be suspended without pay pending the outcome of a discharge hearing.

Kennedy teaches English, Theatre Arts and Performing Arts. He’s been at Fargo South since 2013.

READ KENNEDY’S PERSONNEL FILE HERE.