Three Dog Bakery kicks off with opening party

Three Dog Bakery hosts their opening party welcoming all dog owners to bring in their best friends for treats.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The bakery caters to dogs and they offer birthday cakes, specialty cookies, treats and more.

You can bring your dog in and get tows and jerseys of your favorite local sports teams as well.

Owners felt this was something dog owners in the community need, and

they say they are building a reputation with regulars who come in every week.

“It depends how intricate it is, some of our specialized cookies take hours to make an entire batch, and some of our cakes go a little more quickly the more I learn the quicker I become,” said Andrea Coombs, Baker and Decorator.

If you would like a specialty cake they do recommend calling in a couple days ahead.