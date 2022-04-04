No signs of West Fargo man in weekend search

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A weekend search for a missing West Fargo man in the Bismarck area was suspended with no sign of him.

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Olson was reported missing Oct. 28. His car was found in a Bismarck parking lot several days later.

Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner says many locations were searched. Police, two search and rescue teams and volunteers searched the Cottonwood Park area and other spots along the river.

Several dogs, horses, a state patrol airplane, drones and underwater sonar were used.

There’s no indication of a crime in Olson’s disappearance.