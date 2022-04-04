Want to perfect your swing? Suite Shots opens in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Suite Shots is open and welcoming the community to meet, eat and hit some golf balls.

Powered by the same technology as Top Golf, the new facility offers hourly rates Monday through Sunday ranging from $19 to $49. Rates can be split between up to six people.

They also have a training academy taught by PGA pros where more serious golfers can take lessons and work on their games.

They want this to be a place where people bring friends, book dates and birthday parties.