Fargo South H.S. teacher Kevin Kennedy suspended without pay

The Fargo School Board is another step closer to firing a Fargo South teacher for inappropriate actions to students

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board votes unanimously to suspend Fargo South High School Teacher Kevin Kennedy without pay as he goes through the discharge process recommended by Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi.

Kennedy’s personnel file details accusations of inappropriate comments to and contact with students. He’s been teaching English, Theatre and Performing Arts at Fargo South since 2013.

“It is our belief that we have the information to recommend discharge for cause as it violates three standards outlined in that cause of North Dakota century code,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said.

Until the meeting, Kennedy was placed on administrative leave with pay and while he isn’t fired yet, the meeting brings the board one step closer to that reality.

If Kennedy resigns, the process will stop. According to the North Dakota Century Code, the discharge for cause is being recommended as immoral conduct, conduct unbecoming of the position held by the individual and failure to correct behavior after written notes.

“At this time, the administration is unable to share more information to the board to fill in the recommendation as the board potentially may be…We need to be an impartial body should a hearing be pursued,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Dr. Gandhi has filed a petition for the purpose of appointing an administrative law judge to preside over a just cause hearing at a later date.

KVRR contacted Kennedy for comment. He has not responded about his pending allegations.

An administrative judge will allow every side involved to make its case before the school board makes a final decision as the determining factor.