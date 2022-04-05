FM Legion Riders raise $10,500 for Lake Park rebuild

Last month the Lake Park American Legion caught on fire and suffered significant damage.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The FM Legion Riders raise $10,500 for their Lake Park American Legion counterparts.

Leaders say they have received many donations from the community and the breakfast and silent auction.

This effort will help in their rebuilding plans.

The facility was popular for hosting events like birthday parties, Fish Fry’s and wedding parties among other things.

“It feels amazing to be apart of an effort like this The Moorhead American Legion Riders and what they did for that breakfast and that fundraiser was just amazing,” Commander of the Lake Park American Legion Post TJ Schauer said.

They are still waiting for the insurance money before they can officially start a rebuild.