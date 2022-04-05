Hoeven will oppose Jackson’s confirmation to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) says he will oppose the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We need Supreme Court Justices that will uphold the law, and who will not legislate from the bench. After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and meeting with her today, I am concerned that she will not strictly uphold the Constitution and law as written, and will engage in judicial activism,” Hoeven said.

“I am also concerned by her history of providing sentences below sentencing guidelines and her treatment of terrorists at Guantanamo as criminals rather than prisoners of war. For these reasons I cannot support her nomination to the Supreme Court.”

Jackson was nominated by President Biden. At least three Republican senators have said that they plan vote in support of Jackson.

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer announced earlier that he will also oppose the nomination.

A simple majority of the Senate is required to confirm nominees to the Supreme Court