Local athletes get ready for the 2nd Able Games

FARGO, N.D (KVRR) – A local fitness center is partnering with an NFL player.

They are promoting the second annual Able Games fitness competition.

“Today’s awesome you know today’s kind of the base work that starts it all, gets everybody ready for the able games themselves. This is some of the amazing stuff their doing at TNT. You know this year is going to be bigger and better, more of a true competition,” Able Games Partner and New York Jets Center Connor McGovern.

Last year the Able Games featured 75 teams and 150 athletes. This year they have over 100 teams registered to compete.

What sets the Able Games apart is it’s all inclusiveness. They welcome athletes of all fitness levels to compete side-by-side.

“I think that is probably the biggest thing that TNT has been built on, is that we don’t see differences we just see abilities right. Not that there is anything wrong with being different because at the end of the day, we’re all different. It’s about celebrating those differences and coming together on the same floor and in the same places in our community and able games is really a window of what that could look like on a bigger scale,” Adult Fitness Coordinator at TNT Kids Fitness and Gymnastics Jake Haile said.

The event has a coability divisions where people with special needs will partner up with their peers to compete. There will also be an elite level crossfitters division, a scaled division and a novice division.

It’s bigger than competition. It’s about preparing for life.

“To get them out and moving, building their confidence, building the affirmations that they can do anything it’s just special,” McGovern said.

“Biggest thing is and the mentality is that no one is in this life alone and that all abilities should be celebrated,” Haile said.