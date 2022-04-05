Woman pleads not guilty to neglecting baby who died

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck woman has pleaded not guilty to neglecting her newborn daughter who was found dead when police were called to her home.

The felony child neglect charge against 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk could send her to prison for five years if she is convicted.

A South Central District judge scheduled a trial to begin Aug. 2. Court documents say police responded to a Feb. 20 call of an unresponsive child and found 3-week-old Starlight Black Elk had died.

Black Elk told police her infant was asleep on the bed about 1:30 a.m. And, when she woke up about 6 a.m. she found the child unresponsive.