NDSU’s Take Back The Night event rallies against sexual assault

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University hosts Take Back The Night to say sexual violence has no place anywhere.

Organizations like the NDSU Counseling Center, Violence Prevention Educators and the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center offered resources for sexual assault survivors and their advocates.

NDSU staff say if someone shares their story with you, it’s important to listen to them, but don’t tell them what to do next.

A Gender and Women Studies Professor says there’s still more the university can do to help.

“One of the biggest things that I’m shocked by in this is that when people choose who to tell their story to, as adults working on campus and are not believed, or sort of put to the side, that makes me a very unhappy person,” NDSU Assistant Director of Women & Gender Studies Erienne Fawcett said.

The weather canceled a march against assault across campus. Instead, it was held virtually.