West Fargo Republicans end ND Speaker of the House bid for re-nomination

Kim Koppelman fell 19 votes short of challenger Jim Jonas for the second endorsed spot in West Fargo’s District 13 Republican convention.

WEST FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota’s Speaker of the House lost his bid to be re-nominated for his seat during his district’s political convention last night.

The district’s other incumbent, Austen Schauer, retained the confidence of the district’s Republicans, receiving the highest vote total (82).

Koppelman has served District 13 in the North Dakota House since 1997.

He’s been House Speaker since 2020.

Jim Jonas is the current president of the West Fargo School Board.