Carlson enters crowded Fargo City Commission race

Al Carlson

FARGO (KVRR) – Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Al Carlson is running for the Fargo City Commission.

Carlson spent 26 years representing District 41 in the legislature, the last 10 years as majority leader. The Republican lost his reelection bid in 2018.

Carlson says he believes his experience will help him “be an outstanding Fargo City Commissioner, representing all the citizens of Fargo.”

Carlson is the 12th Fargo City Commission candidate. The city election is June 14.