‘Don’t get bored with this,’ Lindquist says Ukrainian refugees need help now

Mark J. Lindquist (left) helps load supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

WARSAW (KVRR) – An Air Force veteran from Moorhead, Minn. who suspended his congressional campaign to do humanitarian work in Ukraine has a message for Americans back home.

Mark J. Lindquist has been helping Ukrainian refugees pouring into Poland to escape the war. Lindquist says the Ukrainians, often hungry and exhausted, typically arrive with nothing but some clothes and a few personal items.

“If I could send one message back to the people in America, don’t forget about this,” Lindquist said in an interview from Warsaw, Poland.

“It’s not over. It’s not even close to over. There are people still flooding across the border, waiting for 10 or 12 hours. There are people dying at the border because they’re freezing to death. This is not over. Don’t get bored with this.”

So far, Lindquist’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $25,000 to buy food, medicine, shoes, clothing, diapers and other necessities. He says a contribution as small as $20.00 can make a big difference.

Lindquist has been working with a small group of fellow veterans. He plans to travel to the war-torn city of Lviv this weekend.