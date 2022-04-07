NDSU Baseball Series Moved to St. Thomas

Doubleheader Saturday; Finale Sunday

FARGO, N.D — Bison Nation will have to wait another week to see some home baseball action. This weekend’s series against St Thomas has been moved to St Paul. The three-game series will be a doubleheader Saturday with the finale on Sunday.

The Herd have won 9 of their last 10 games owning a 17-9 record.

The Tommie’s are 4-17 playing their first year in the Summit League.

The next scheduled game at Newman is Tuesday against Dakota Wesleyan.