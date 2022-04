Fargo School Board member joins city commission race

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo School Board member Jennifer Benson, who has been disciplined and censured by her fellow board members twice during the second of her two terms, is running for the Fargo City Commission.

Benson joins a crowded field of 13 candidates who have filed for the two spots up for election on the commission.

The filing deadline for the June election is Monday, April 11. The city election will be held June 14.