Fargo’s Hoge Makes Cut At The Masters

Making first appearance at Tournament

AUGUSTA, GA — Fargo’s Tom Hoge is playing the weekend at Augusta National and The Masters.

The cut line is at +4 and Hoge sits at +3 for the Tournament.

The Fargo South alum came in to the day at +1 and birded the first two holes before shooting three over on the back nine.

Hoge gets his third round going with an 11:10 tee time alongside Billy Horschel.