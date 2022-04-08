Sheyenne Baseball Ready For “Target On Back” in New Season

Mustangs are the defending state champs

WEST FARGO, N.D — The Sheyenne Mustangs made history last season taking home the state championship.

“It was awesome, especially since it was our first one in our school history and first one for the baseball program,” senior outfielder Cooper Borchardt said. “It was pretty special.”

Last year’s 26-7-1 season and championship run puts a target on the mustangs back but welcome the challenge.

“I kind of look forward to that,” head coach Ryan Bodell said. “I think we’ve been one of the better teams in the EDC the last few years so I think every time we get their best shot from everybody, I think it makes us better players, a better team hopefully for that state championship run again for this year.”

“We just know everyone is coming for us this year and we got to be at the top of our game every single game,” Borchardt said. “We’re going see everyone’s top pitcher every game so we’re definitely motivated.”

Despite losing 10 seniors including Gatorade player of the year, Alex Urlab, to graduation, the Mustangs still have an experienced squad with eight returning seniors and bullpen depth.

“We have five or six starters from last year, our top two guys on the mound, Brandon Hemm and Casey Clemonson are back,” Bodell said. “Looking forward to them throwing on the bump again for us and hopefully they can lead us along the way and then got some younger guys that they won the JV tournament last year here so hopefully those guys can step in and take over those seniors’ spots.”

While weather has pushed back first pitch, the mustangs are scheduled to begin their title defense Saturday with two games in Sioux Falls against Lincoln.>