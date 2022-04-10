Able Games continue into day two of competition

The Able games continue this weekend athletes of all fitness levels leaving it all on the mat

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- “We’re really excited to bring a functional fitness event to Fargo and then not only that but one that incorporates people with special needs, that gets them on the floor competing as well. That’s the most important part the inclusivity of it,” said Connor McGovern, Able Games partner.

These athletes competed in multiple divisions like a coability divisions where people with special needs partner up with their peers to compete,

there there is also an elite level cross fitters division, a scaled division and a novice division.

All of them competing in functional fitness

“There’s some cleans, handstand walks and the special needs athletes will be doing bear crawls,” said McGovern.

The community continues to rally around them.

“What I really love about the able games is how the adults and the students with special needs are really starting to unlock their potential. They’re showing their capacity of how they can move, what they mean to our community,” said Kim Pladson, President & CEO, TNT.

Two siblings Ashton and Aubrey competing in the coability division were a crowd favorite, both students at Davies, Ashton is part of the JR ROTC program and his fellow cadets came to support.

“It really makes you feel like you’re blushing, everyone is behind there backing you up, you have a lot of pride in what you’re doing at that point,” said Ashton Joffrion.

And their favorite part of the competition

“Doing it with my sister, getting to compete,” said Joffrion.

Organizers hope that the untapped potential follows participants beyond the mat, through life and into the workforce.

“The growth that’s happened over a year is incredible, it just shows the potential of this event and the amount of lives we can effect,” said McGovern.

The Able Games Physical Education is in the South Valley Co Op , the school district has 22 teams.