Shooting Suspect Wanted After Fleeing Scene in Pelican Rapids, Armed & Dangerous

PELICAN RAPIDS, MN, (KVRR) — Authorities in Pelican Rapids are looking for a shooting suspect.

They say Phoutthasa Prathane fled the area after the shooting and officers are actively looking for him.

He was last seen in a black 2011 Toyota Tundra with Minnesota license plates: 1092CD.

The vehicle is a four door with wrap around brush guard on the front.

Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and authorities say do not approach Prathane if you spot him, instead call 911.

Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office was called about the shooting just after 2 Sunday afternoon.

They say the victim was taken from the scene.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or identity.