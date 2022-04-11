Storm packing blizzard conditions to hit Northern Plains

BISMARCK, N.D. – A significant storm headed for the northern Plains is packing blizzard conditions with significant snow accumulation and drifting, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists posted a blizzard warning for a large section of western North Dakota and smaller areas of western South Dakota and eastern Montana beginning Tuesday through Thursday evening. Travel may become difficult to impossible in some places.

A winter storm watch was issued for eastern North Dakota, northern South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

Forecasters are expecting a foot to 2 feet of snow in some of the affected areas with lesser amounts elsewhere.