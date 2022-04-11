VFW Roy Chandler Post Celebrates 90 years

The Fargo VFW Roy Chandler Post 762 celebrates 90 years and welcomes the community to try its new food menu.

They have expanded the bar area into a restaurant as well.

The menu consists of typical bar food like burgers, fries, and jalapeno poppers.

They’re hoping the expansion brings in more business from downtown along with donations towards their efforts of supporting veterans and various youth programs.

“It took a lot of remodeling and a lot of time but we’re up to speed now, we have a full functioning kitchen and we have daily specials and that type of thing. We’re getting on track,” said Dave Rice, Fargo VFW.

The kitchen is open every day from 11 am to nine pm.