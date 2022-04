Walz to visit Moorhead Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz will travel to Moorhead Tuesday to discuss public safety issues with city leaders.

A spokesperson in the governor’s office says Walz is scheduled to meet with Mayor Shelly Carlson, Police Chief Shannon Monroe and others.

More details about the governor’s visit are expected to be released when the schedule is finalized.