West Fargo Schools forming task force to address long-range planning

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Public School District is forming a Long Range Facilities Task Force to examine the district’s current and future needs in response to continued growth.

Projected enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is 14,559 students. School officials say that while many schools are projected to have sufficient space over the next five years, some buildings will have significant constraints.

Administrators say other topics needing discussion include adjustments to accommodate a shift to high school academies, PreK services and growth plans arising from the completion of the FM Diversion.

Residents interested in joining the task force can submit an online application by Sunday, April 24. Applicants will be notified during the week of May 2 if they are chosen to serve on the task force.