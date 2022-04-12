Fergus Falls Man Sentenced For Violent Gang Robberies

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR ) — The alleged leader of a criminal gang called the “Slither Gang” is sentenced to 25 years in prison for violent robberies.

26-year-old Abbot Aho, also known as Boogie, of Fergus Falls was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fargo on Tuesday.

Aho was sentenced on a number of charges including Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats

and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of

Violence; Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances; and Aiding and Abetting.

Prosecutors say Aho and co-conspirators often resorted to home invasions or setting up victims to meet in public and then robbed them of drugs, money, firearms and personal property, later selling the drugs they stole.

The alleged crimes took place from January through May 2019.

Several co-conspirators have also been sentenced for their involvement in the violent robberies.