Man hurt after snow plow gets rear-ended near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) – A Manvel, North Dakota man is hurt after rear-ending a snowplow on Interstate 29 one mile north of Grand Forks.

The Highway Patrol says around 4:40 Tuesday afternoon the plow was heading north in a convoy clearing snow from the highway when it was struck from behind by a SUV.

The driver, 48-year-old Jeffrey Leiberg has moderate injuries and was cited for striking a snow plow. His passenger wasn’t hurt. Both were wearing seat belts.